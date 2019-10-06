COMEDY

Kate McKinnon's Elizabeth Warren Fakes Horror That Billionaires Don't Like Her On 'SNL'

“I’m going to tell them exactly what my grandson told me when he took me to 'Avengers: Infinity War’ — 'This ain’t for you.'"

Kate McKinnon turned on her most charming Elizabeth Warren for an appearance by her inner senator and Democratic presidential candidate on “Weekend Update.”

“Warren” was so very upset — not — when informed by host Colin Jost that big-money donors would rather back Donald Trump.

“You’re kidding me,” she said in mock horror. “What? The billionaires don’t like me? Oh no!” She added: “I’m going to tell them exactly what my grandson told me when he took me to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ — ’This ain’t for you.’”

Then again, McKinnon said snidely, “taking big checks from Wall Street worked out great for the last lady running for president.”

Asked about two right-wing conspiracy theorists’ report that she had a paid bondage relationship with a 20-something Marine, McKinnon smiled and said sarcastically: “That’s Elizabeth’s Warren’s vibe for sure.” But “if you think I’m going to room with a veteran and I don’t immediately thank him for his service and then make sure he’s getting his VA benefits, you’re insane,” McKinnon added.

