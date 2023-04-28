Kate Middleton Lets A Baby Steal Her Handbag During Adorable Meet-And-Greet

A 1-year-old boy in Aberfan, Wales, had the meet-and-greet of a lifetime with Kate Middleton on Friday ― but he seemed more interested in her handbag.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting Aberfan Memorial Garden to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in a 1966 coal-mining disaster. In the process, they came in contact with their loyal subjects, one of whom was little Daniel Williams.

Daniel’s mother, Lucy Williams, was having a conversation with Middleton when he suddenly snatched her handbag.

The princess indulged the boy’s sudden interest in fashion accessories by letting him play with the bag as she moved on to greet others gathered for the event.

The adorable moment was captured by British broadcaster ITV.

This was the moment one-year-old Daniel Williams took a fancy to the Princess of Wales' handbag as she greeted crowds in Aberfan 👜https://t.co/ZXAfIehKMR pic.twitter.com/Lbu5hAKL1M — ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) April 28, 2023

“I am just speechless,” Lucy Williams told ITV after the incident. “It’s typical him though. ... I wouldn’t expect anything less!”

Williams said she appreciated how the princess reacted to her son’s purse-snatching.

“I think she sympathised with how hard it is with children,” Williams said, adding that Middleton told her, “He can have it to play with, I’ll come back for it!”

A lot of Twitter users also appreciated how Middleton handled the situation.

