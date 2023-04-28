What's Hot

13-Year-Old Kid Is All Hopeful Jets Fans In Announcing Team's Draft Pick

Khloé Kardashian Shows Stitches From Melanoma Surgery In 'Kardashians' Trailer

Running Experts Reveal The Foods They Avoid For A Poop-Free Run

On Eve Of Coronation, Charles Is King Of A Diminished U.K.

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Amazon’s Secret Indie Beauty Section Is Full Of Incredible Products

15 'Peter Pan'-Inspired Books That Even Adults Will Enjoy

20 Tweets About Kid Art That Will Make You Laugh, And 1 That Will Melt Your Heart

The Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts That Still Cost Under $50

27 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

FYI, The Cardigan Was Named After Someone Specific

Opinion: Attacks On The Nation’s Libraries Are About Class As Much As Censorship

EntertainmentRoyal FamiliesKate Middleton wales

Kate Middleton Lets A Baby Steal Her Handbag During Adorable Meet-And-Greet

"He can have it to play with, I’ll come back for it!" the Princess of Wales reportedly said.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A 1-year-old boy in Aberfan, Wales, had the meet-and-greet of a lifetime with Kate Middleton on Friday ― but he seemed more interested in her handbag.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting Aberfan Memorial Garden to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in a 1966 coal-mining disaster. In the process, they came in contact with their loyal subjects, one of whom was little Daniel Williams.

Daniel’s mother, Lucy Williams, was having a conversation with Middleton when he suddenly snatched her handbag.

The princess indulged the boy’s sudden interest in fashion accessories by letting him play with the bag as she moved on to greet others gathered for the event.

The adorable moment was captured by British broadcaster ITV.

“I am just speechless,” Lucy Williams told ITV after the incident. “It’s typical him though. ... I wouldn’t expect anything less!”

Williams said she appreciated how the princess reacted to her son’s purse-snatching.

“I think she sympathised with how hard it is with children,” Williams said, adding that Middleton told her, “He can have it to play with, I’ll come back for it!”

A lot of Twitter users also appreciated how Middleton handled the situation.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community