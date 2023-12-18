What's Hot

Kate Middleton Released Her Baby Photo, And She Looks Just Like 1 Other Royal

Truly uncanny.
Kate Nicholson
One of the Princess of Wales' children now looks identical to Kate Middleton when she was a toddler.
The Princess of Wales just shared a very nostalgic throwback photo – and people can’t help noticing that it looks just like another royal.

Yes, five-year-old Prince Louis — arguably the most iconic member of the Firm, known for his very expressive displays at formal events — is definitely Kate Middleton’s doppleganger.

On Monday, Kensington Palace’s social media accounts delighted royal fans by posting a throwback picture of the Princess of Wales as a toddler in 1983.

It’s part of the royal’s campaign Shaping Us, which the Palace explained in the caption is about “the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives.”

Louis is usually compared to Kate Middleton’s father, Michael Middleton, but now we know the resemblance did not skip a generation at all.

Here’s the proof...

Louis in 2020.
Louis in 2020.
Kate and Louis in June 2022.
Kate and Louis in June 2022.
Louis in June 2023.
Louis in June 2023.
The never-before-seen picture meant royal fans did not hesitate to call out the similarities between the two online.

