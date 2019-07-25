Kensington Palace denied Kate Middleton got a Botox treatment after a U.K. plastic surgeon posted side-by-side photos of the duchess and claimed she “loves a bit of baby Botox.”

The palace, which rarely responds to such matters, slammed Dr. Munir Somji’s claim as “categorically false” in a statement to the New York Post, and added: “The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.” The palace declined to elaborate in response to HuffPost’s questions.

Somji posted pictures on Instagram that he purported were before and after photos of the duchess. His post also promoted his practice’s cosmetic treatments.

“Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox,” Somji wrote in the caption, suggesting the duchess was a patient. The post was removed on Thursday, but HuffPost captured a screenshot of it before it was taken down.

HuffPost/Instagram A screenshot of the since-deleted social media post.

“Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead,” Somji wrote. “But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow.”

Somji described the “baby Botox” procedure as “the same total dose of Botox injected in smaller quantities over more injection points for better accuracy and injected at a specific depth to work on the surface of the muscle and skin only so you can still move with no lines.”

A marketing manager at Somji’s office refused to confirm or deny that Kate was a patient, the Post reported.

Simon Stacpoole/Offside via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge laughs and smiles on Day 13 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

Baby Botox claims aside, the duchess has other things to focus on, as she, Prince William and their family of three reportedly jetted off to the Caribbean island of Mustique for a little vacation time after celebrating Prince George’s sixth birthday.

Kensington Palace shared photos of the youngster on his birthday, taken by Kate. Two pictures showed the young prince at Kensington Palace, while another was snapped while the family was on vacation.

This story has been updated to note that the Instagram post was taken down.

