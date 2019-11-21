Kate Middleton Cancels Event Last-Minute 'Due To The Children'

Kate Middleton canceled an appearance at Thursday’s Tusk Conservation Awards in London “due to the children,” according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, per multiple media reports.

Though the Duchess of Cambridge will be in attendance for a tea for the finalists at Kensington Palace today, Prince William will head to the awards solo. HuffPost reached out to the palace for additional comment.

A spokesperson for the palace told the Daily Mail that the matter related to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had nothing to do with the children’s health.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did step out together for an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance. The show benefits the Royal Variety Charity, which provides support for people of all ages who work or have worked professionally in the entertainment industry.

Kate wore one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen, for the event and showed up in a gorgeous long-sleeved lace dress with black heels and a matching clutch.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 18 in London.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Kate chose a dress by one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen.

Much of the attention this week has been focused on Prince Andrew, who announced Wednesday that he’s stepping away from royal life following a disastrous interview Saturday. The royal spoke to the BBC about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an attempt to distance himself from the financier.

The attempt backfired and the Duke of York released a statement saying that he was stepping back from public life for the foreseeable future.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” the prince said.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” he added.

Read his full statement in its entirety below:

