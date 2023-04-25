Kate Middleton Drops A Clue About What She'll Be Wearing At King Charles' Coronation

Kate Middleton will choose one of the most significant outfits of her lifetime next week for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation.

The Princess of Wales dropped a clue about what she’ll be wearing to the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey to TV broadcaster Alison Hammond at a royal engagement in Birmingham last week.

Hammond revealed on the U.K.’s “This Morning” show that she asked Kate what she’ll wear with the suggestion: “I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue.”

The Princess of Wales speaks with TV presenter Alison Hammond during a visit to The Rectory in Birmingham on April 20. JACOB KING via Getty Images

The “Great British Bake Off” host said Kate answered: ”‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was like, fantastic!”

Hammond snapped a selfie with Prince William and Kate, writing “These two are everything!!”

“Thanks for popping by in Birmingham,” she captioned the photo of the three smiling. “Next time dinner at my place.”

“Always fun Alison, it’s always fun!” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account replied in the comments.

William and Kate will attend the coronation alongside their eldest son, Prince George, who has a role as one of Charles’ pages of honor at the service. It’s unclear whether the couple’s younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will attend.

Prince Harry is set to make the trip across the pond for Charles’ coronation, Buckingham Palace and Archewell havce confirmed to HuffPost. Meghan Markle will remain home in California, as it is the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry and Meghan were spotted together on Monday at the Los Angeles Lakers game, where cameras caught them laughing and smiling on what appeared to be a date night.

