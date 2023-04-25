What's Hot

I Was So Excited To Watch 'Beef' — But David Choe Ruined It For Me

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries To Spearhead Effort To Flip New York House Seats

Reviewers With Small Breasts Tell Us Which Strapless Bras Work For Them

The One Bedding Swap You Need For The Spring And Summer

Brian Kilmeade Delivers Frosty Sendoff To Tucker Carlson In His Time Slot

A Day In The Life Of Broadway’s Tony D’Alelio, Where Dance And Queer Identity Meet

Jury Selection Set To Start In Rape Lawsuit Against Trump

Parents Who Lost A Child Share The Most Helpful Things People Did For Them

38 Little TikTok-Famous Gifts For Yourself You’ll Actually Use A Lot

President Joe Biden Announces Reelection Bid

Joe Manchin Threatens To Back Repeal Of His Own Bill

James Corden Reveals Unaired Adele Prank That Went Awry In Tearful ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Entertainmentroyal familyPrince WilliamKate Middleton

Kate Middleton Drops A Clue About What She'll Be Wearing At King Charles' Coronation

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the ceremony alongside Prince William and the couple's eldest son, Prince George.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Kate Middleton will choose one of the most significant outfits of her lifetime next week for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation.

The Princess of Wales dropped a clue about what she’ll be wearing to the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey to TV broadcaster Alison Hammond at a royal engagement in Birmingham last week.

Hammond revealed on the U.K.’s “This Morning” show that she asked Kate what she’ll wear with the suggestion: “I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue.”

The Princess of Wales speaks with TV presenter Alison Hammond during a visit to The Rectory in Birmingham on April 20.
The Princess of Wales speaks with TV presenter Alison Hammond during a visit to The Rectory in Birmingham on April 20.
JACOB KING via Getty Images

The “Great British Bake Off” host said Kate answered: ”‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was like, fantastic!”

Hammond snapped a selfie with Prince William and Kate, writing “These two are everything!!”

“Thanks for popping by in Birmingham,” she captioned the photo of the three smiling. “Next time dinner at my place.”

“Always fun Alison, it’s always fun!” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account replied in the comments.

William and Kate will attend the coronation alongside their eldest son, Prince George, who has a role as one of Charles’ pages of honor at the service. It’s unclear whether the couple’s younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will attend.

Prince Harry is set to make the trip across the pond for Charles’ coronation, Buckingham Palace and Archewell havce confirmed to HuffPost. Meghan Markle will remain home in California, as it is the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry and Meghan were spotted together on Monday at the Los Angeles Lakers game, where cameras caught them laughing and smiling on what appeared to be a date night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com arena on April 24.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com arena on April 24.
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Go To Homepage
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community