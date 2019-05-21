Kate Middleton knew just what to wear for her second look at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

After wearing a more casual look earlier in the day, the Duchess of Cambridge donned an ankle-length floral frock by one of her favorite designers, Erdem.

The white Shebah Floral Cotton Silk Gown retails for $3,310, according to People, and featured blue and yellow flowers and green leaves. She paired the look with espadrilles and delicate flowerlike earrings, and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down braided style.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 on May 20 in London.

The duchess made the outfit change before showing Queen Elizabeth II the “Back to Nature” garden she helped design for the flower show. Prince William also accompanied the two on the tour.

The queen said that the garden looked “very tidy” before complimenting the couple and telling them, “You’re all looking very tidy.”

While showing Elizabeth the garden, Kate pointed out that lots of workers ― and even her three children ― helped contribute.

“All the sticks are from Anmer [Hall] and the children collected the pine cones,” the duchess said.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II is shown around "Back to Nature" by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The duchess explaining certain parts of the garden.

At a preview of the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday, Kate brought William and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a tour. The three looked like they had a ball in pictures and video taken of the event.

Little Louis walked in public for the first time, carrying a great big stick. His siblings tried out the rope swing and then got their feet wet in the little creek running through the garden.

“Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Sunday. “Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den.”

The statement also included a quote from the duchess, who explained her inspiration for the garden, which was co-designed by landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects.

“I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children,” Kate said.

She added, “I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”