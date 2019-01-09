There’s no question that in 2018, the royal style spotlight was heavily fixed on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ― she did have a high-profile wedding and a pregnancy announcement ― but Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was out there serving up plenty of fashion inspiration, too.
Today, on the royal’s 37th birthday, we’re taking a look back at all the stunning style moments she gave us in 2018. For instance, there was the gorgeous tulle gown she wore for a Christmas party in December, the regal blue Alexander McQueen gown she paired with Princess Diana’s favorite tiara in October, and of course, the striking printed Erdem dress she wore during her visit to Sweden. And those are only a few.
Below, check out even more of our favorite outfits worn by the duchess over the past 12 months:
Jan. 30
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The royal is escorted by the British Ambassador to Sweden David Cairns at a reception dinner at the British Ambassador's residence in Stockholm.
Jan. 31
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
Feb. 2
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The duchess arrives at Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo, Norway.
Feb. 7
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge opens the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Essex, in Wickford, England.
Feb. 18
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The mother of three attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
Feb. 28
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge visits the "Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
March 17
Pool/Max Mumby via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge attends the annual Irish Guards St. Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England.
March 21
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The former Kate Middleton leaves after convening an early intervention for children and families symposium at Royal Society of Medicine in London.
April 23
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with then-newborn Prince Louis of Cambridge at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
May 19
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
July 14
Clive Mason via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (seen with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex) attends Day 12 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in London.
July 15
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the men's single final on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Oct. 9
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The duchess attends the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall in London.
Oct. 10
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge attends the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at Victoria & Albert Museum in London.
Oct. 23
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The royal wears an Alexander McQueen gown, walking with Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London.
Oct. 30
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The duchess visits Coach Core Essex at Basildon Sporting Village in London.
Oct. 31
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Imperial War Museum in London, England.
Nov. 8
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a Jenny Packham gown, attend the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in London.
Nov. 11
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a service at Westminster Abbey marking The Centenary Of WW1 Armistice in London.
Nov. 14
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The royal arrives to officially open McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre in Rotherham, United Kingdom.
Nov. 15
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The duchess visits the BBC to view the work the broadcaster is doing as a key member of The Duke's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying at BBC Broadcasting House in London.
Nov. 21
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge departs after visiting a UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London.
Nov. 28
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The duchess arrives at Leicester City Football Club to pay tribute to those who were tragically killed in the helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Dec. 4
Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge greets guests at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London.
Dec. 4
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The royal attends a party for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus at Kensington Palace in London.
Dec. 5
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets family members of personnel at the Akrotiri Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus.
Dec. 11
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Evelina Children's Hospital in London.
Dec. 25
UK Press Pool via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Christmas Day church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.