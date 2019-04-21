Kate Middleton Stuns On Easter Sunday As Royals Step Out For Services

Kate Middleton was all smiles on Sunday as she attended Easter services with her family, including Queen Elizabeth II, who was also celebrating her 93rd birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, embracing the spirit of the spring holiday in a baby blue Alexander McQueen outfit with a gray fascinator. An outfit-repeating pro, Middleton previously wore the ensemble at Easter services in 2014, according to Vogue .

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The queen also wore a shade of blue on Sunday, pairing an aquamarine coat and hat with magenta and black accents. The queen’s husband, the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, was not in attendance on Sunday. He did not attend services last year either.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The queen celebrated her 93rd birthday on Sunday.

Prince Harry stepped out on Sunday wearing a tie that matched his grandmother’s outfit.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry's wife, Meghan, was not in attendance at services on Easter Sunday.

Though Meghan Markle did not attend services, with the arrival of her first child due any day now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent birthday wishes to the queen over Instagram.