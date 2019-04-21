Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Kate Middleton Stuns On Easter Sunday As Royals Step Out For Services

The Duchess of Cambridge wore baby blue to church as the royal family celebrated Easter and Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday.

Kate Middleton was all smiles on Sunday as she attended Easter services with her family, including Queen Elizabeth II, who was also celebrating her 93rd birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, embracing the spirit of the spring holiday in a baby blue Alexander McQueen outfit with a gray fascinator. An outfit-repeating pro, Middleton previously wore the ensemble at Easter services in 2014, according to Vogue .

The queen also wore a shade of blue on Sunday, pairing an aquamarine coat and hat with magenta and black accents. The queen’s husband, the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, was not in attendance on Sunday. He did not attend services last year either.

The queen celebrated her 93rd birthday on Sunday.

Prince Harry stepped out on Sunday wearing a tie that matched his grandmother’s outfit.

Harry's wife, Meghan, was not in attendance at services on Easter Sunday.

Though Meghan Markle did not attend services, with the arrival of her first child due any day now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent birthday wishes to the queen over Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny,” the post read. “Wishing you the most wonderful day! 🎈Harry & Meghan.”

