Kate Middleton stepped out in a chic ensemble alongside the queen, Prince Charles and Prince William at St. Windsor’s Castle for the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an elegant white coat with black trim, paired with a hat from Lock & Co., according to People. She also carried a black clutch and wore delicate teardrop pearl earrings.

STEVE PARSONS via Getty Images The Netherlands' Queen Maxima and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the procession to St. George's Chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also attended the ceremony.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain and the Duchess of Cambridge at the Order of the Garter Service at St. George's Chapel.

Charles, William and Queen Elizabeth, wore traditional Knights of the Garter blue velvet robes with feathers in their blue caps for the ceremony.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince William and Spain's King Felipe sit in a carriage after the Order of the Garter service.

The Order of the Garter takes place every year in June and was founded by King Edward III in 1348, according to the Royal Family’s page about the event.

“In medieval times, King Edward III was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honourable knights, called the Order of the Garter,” the site reads.

“The Knights, now both male and female, used to be limited to aristocracy, but today they are chosen from a variety of backgrounds, in recognition for their public service.”

The British royals were joined by King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, as well as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Queen poses with the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima in Windsor on June 17 after the king was invested as a supernumerary Knight of the Garter, a Stranger Knight of the Garter, ahead of the annual Order of the Garter service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth poses for a picture with Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in St. George's Hall on June 17 after the king was invested as a supernumerary Knight of the Garter as well.

While the elder royals carried out their duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s little one ― Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor ― drew the most attention when he appeared in a Father’s Day post on Instagram.

The one-month-old peered into the camera while holding his dad’s finger.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).