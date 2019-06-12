Kate Middleton Sweetly Explains Why She Couldn't Wear 'Frozen' Dress On Farm Visit

Kate Middleton issued a sweet apology to a little girl who’d thought the royal would show up for an official visit in a dress like the one worn by Elsa in the hit Disney movie “Frozen.”
“I know. I’m sorry,” the Duchess of Cambridge told the youngster during a trip to a farm in Cumbria, northwest England, on Tuesday. “I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep.”
Check it out here:
Kate did indeed then go on to see some sheep, one of which she sheared:
And her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, sheared another:
