Kate Middleton Sweetly Explains Why She Couldn't Wear 'Frozen' Dress On Farm Visit

The Duchess of Cambridge had a cute response for a little girl.

Kate Middleton issued a sweet apology to a little girl who’d thought the royal would show up for an official visit in a dress like the one worn by Elsa in the hit Disney movie “Frozen.”

“I know. I’m sorry,” the Duchess of Cambridge told the youngster during a trip to a farm in Cumbria, northwest England, on Tuesday. “I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep.”

Check it out here:

Kate did indeed then go on to see some sheep, one of which she sheared:

And her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, sheared another:

