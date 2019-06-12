Kate Middleton Sweetly Explains Why She Couldn't Wear 'Frozen' Dress On Farm Visit

Kate Middleton issued a sweet apology to a little girl who’d thought the royal would show up for an official visit in a dress like the one worn by Elsa in the hit Disney movie “Frozen.”

“I know. I’m sorry,” the Duchess of Cambridge told the youngster during a trip to a farm in Cumbria, northwest England, on Tuesday. “I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep.”

"I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning but it didn't really work very well"



"I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning but it didn't really work very well"

Watch the sweet moment The Duchess of Cambridge admires a young girl's plaits and admits she attempted them on #PrincessCharlotte that morning.

Kate did indeed then go on to see some sheep, one of which she sheared:

The Duchess of Cambridge sheep shearing during a visit to a farm in Cumbria

And her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, sheared another:

VIDEO: Prince William, the sheep shearer 🐑 🐑

VIDEO: Prince William, the sheep shearer

(Things I never thought I'd write!)