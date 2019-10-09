Kate Middleton is ready for fall.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out Wednesday in the perfect autumn outfit for a visit to one of her patronages, the Natural History Museum in London. She paired a long-sleeved purple sweater by Warehouse with a pair of high-waisted olive culottes from Jigsaw, according to Town & Country.

Kate accessorized with a small Chanel purse that matched both her sweater and her shoes, as well as an updated blond twist on her usual blowout.

The duchess stopped by the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the museum “to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife,” according to a post on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

POOL New / Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum in London on Oct. 9.

POOL New / Reuters Kate arrives at the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is advocating for threatened U.K. wildlife.

“AMC staff work with colleagues from across the Natural History Museum to carry out a range of scientific research to study 🔬 how and why the UK’s wildlife is changing,” the palace captioned the photo of Kate, explaining the purpose of her visit.

“At the AMC today The Duchess viewed some of the Museum’s specimens and saw DNA sequencing 🧬 live in action,” the palace added.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Kate is a patron of the Natural History Museum.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via Getty Images The duchess speaks with Michael Dixon, director of the Natural History Museum, during her visit.

The solo outing comes just before Kate and Prince William head off on their official royal tour of Pakistan from Monday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 18.

This is the first time the couple will have traveled there, according to a statement from the palace about their trip, and it will be “the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations.”

The royals will not be bringing their children along on the tour, though they did get some quality time with Charlotte and George over the weekend at the Aston Villa vs. Norwich City soccer game. Aston Villa, William’s favorite team, won the match 5-1.

George looked like he had the time of his life, smiling and cheering on the team as well:

