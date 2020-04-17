Kate Middleton Jokingly Reveals Why She Feels 'Mean' Homeschooling Her Kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William are worried about their family and trying to keep their kids occupied as the coronavirus pandemic surges on.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talked about how their three kids ― Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who is nearly 2 ― are coping with social distancing in a candid interview with BBC Breakfast on Friday.

The duchess joked that part of their recent homeschooling schedule even left her feeling a bit “mean.”

“It’s been ups and downs, like lots of families self-isolating,” Middleton said with a smile and a laugh. “George is much older than Louis ... but they are aware.”

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour on June 8, 2019 in London.

“You don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming. I think it’s appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and in age-appropriate ways,” she added.

The duchess has said that while normally the kids would have had a break from school over the long Easter weekend, she kept their studies up.

“But don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean!” she said laughing.

William said the experience was “fun.”

“The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how,” Middleton said. “Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day.”

“So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time, but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”

The duke and duchess added that they’ve been keeping in touch with family online, though there are occasionally some technical difficulties.

“It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other,” William said.

Kate added, “I think your father, and my parents and our families ... have really loved keeping in touch with the children, because they know it’s really hard.”

The royal family had a personal brush with COVID-19 themselves, as Prince Charles announced he’d tested positive last month and was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The Prince of Wales has since recovered and recently reunited with Camilla (who was self-isolating away from her husband while he was sick) for their 15th wedding anniversary.

