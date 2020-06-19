Kate Middleton Makes Her First Public Appearance Since March Lockdown

Kate Middleton stepped out for her first public engagement on Thursday, visiting a store near Anmer Hall, where her family has been isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met with owners Martin and Jennie Turner to talk about how the pandemic has affected their business.

The royal also spoke with the owners and staff members about how they are reopening safely as lockdown regulations ease up for nonessential stores. The group practiced social distancing during the visit, staying 6 feet apart from each other, though no one wore a mask.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit Thursday at Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, England, where she met the owners and staff.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The garden center is near the duchess's Anmer Hall home. A keen gardener, the duchess wanted to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the family-run independent business, which first opened in 1984.

While the Duchess of Cambridge has kept busy with engagements and interviews over video, the last time she stepped out for a public appearance was in March during a visit to the London Ambulance Centre in Croydon, England, alongside Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge made his first public appearance Tuesday when he spoke with the staff at the ambulance station at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, England, about their experience dealing with COVID-19.

He thanked crew members for their work, talked about their mental health and also joked that he was worried about his eating habits in quarantine.

“I’m worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolate and cakes,” he said, according to People. “I’ve done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William meets paramedic staff while maintaining social distancing during a visit to the ambulance station in King's Lynn, England, on Tuesday.

The duke’s sweet tooth was apparent again on Friday, when he stepped out for his second public appearance since lockdown.

William paid a visit to Smiths the Bakers, a local bakery that’s been around for 50 years, to hear about the staff’s coronavirus experience and return to normal, as well as to pick up some goodies. The bakery also whipped up a cake for the duke’s 38th birthday on Sunday.

AARON CHOWN via Getty Images William speaks to staff member Ted Bartram during a Friday visit to Smiths the Bakers in King's Lynn.

AARON CHOWN via Getty Images William is presented with a birthday cake by shop owner Paul Brandon (right).

Other members of the royal family have also been emerging from lockdown. Princess Anne visited the Duke of Gloucester Barracks earlier this week, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stopped by the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to thank the staff.

