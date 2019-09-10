Kate Middleton's Floral Frock Steals The Show At Garden Event

Kate Middleton pulled out another gorgeous floral frock for an appearance in Wisley, England, on Tuesday.

Duchess of Cambridge revealed the third version of her “Back to Nature” garden, part of an initiative to encourage kids, families and communities to get outside, at the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden at Wisley.

For the occasion, Kate donned a belted, seersucker dress with pink flowers by Emilia Wickstead, which retails for $2,255, according to People.

She first introduced the garden concept, co-designed by landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White, in May at the Chelsea Flower Show, where the duchess wore a stunning ankle-length floral frock.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge attends the Back to Nature festival at RHS Garden Wisley on Sept. 10.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters She looked like she had fun on the tractor!

On Tuesday, the duchess also took part in the Back to Nature festival, “which celebrates the value of communities to our wellbeing and marks the culmination of the RHS garden project,” according to Kensington Palace. Mary Berry of “The Great British Bakeoff” attended as well, arriving on a green tractor alongside Kate.

POOL New / Reuters Kate smiles with guests as she visits the "Back To Nature" festival.

POOL New / Reuters Kate having fun with some kids attending the event.

The duchess gave a speech promoting the “positive mental and physical health benefits” that gardening and getting outside can have.

“Whether it is planting, exploring, digging, creating, or playing; quality time spent outside provides children with the perfect environment to form those positive relationships with the people in their lives and the world around them,” Kate said, as reported by People.

“As a parent, I have learned just how important it is to foster our children’s development, in all areas, not just physical, as soon as they are born,” she added. “We build the blocks, the foundations, for future success and happiness later in their lives.”

Kids at the event were delighted to see the duchess, and Getty photographer Chris Jackson captured the sweetest moment between Kate and a little one.

“Whilst photos don’t always work from a compositional point of view sometimes they just make you smile, this was certainly the case today with this shot,” Jackson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Such a sweet moment during the ‘Back to Nature’ Festival at @rhswisley today.”

