'Hugely Grateful' Kate Middleton Gets First COVID Vaccine Dose

Kate Middleton a bit surprisingly has just received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose, declaring herself “hugely grateful.”

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, got the jab at London’s Science Museum on Friday after returning home with Prince William following a tour of Scotland. Kate, wearing blue jeans and a short-sleeved white top, shared a photo of the big moment as she sat on a chair with the needle in her arm.

“Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum,” Kate posted on Instagram. “I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing.”

William, 38, received his first dose on May 18, also from the National Health Service staff at the Science Museum.

It seemed late for the royal couple to be vaccinated, which some noted on Kate’s Instagram post. “Only now the first dose? Goodness!” remarked one follower.

William contracted COVID more than a year ago, which reportedly hit him “pretty hard,” but kept it secret at the time because he said he didn’t want to “worry” anyone. It annoyed critics, who said the British deserve honesty from leaders.

William isolated at his country home in Norfolk when he became ill, and was attended to by doctors there. Prince Charles also came down with COVID last year about the same time.

The royals did not reveal which vaccine they received.

Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth have all completed their vaccinations.