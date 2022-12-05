7 Green Dresses Inspired By Kate Middleton's Rented Gown

Pick up your own version of the Princess of Wales' gorgeous gown at a range of price points.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Kate Middleton wears a green dress from Solace London.
Getty Images
Kate Middleton wears a green dress from Solace London.

You made have heard that the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the United States in many years last week. They wrapped their three-day trip by attending the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston, where Kate Middleton stunned style-watchers in a gorgeous, bright green Solace London dress. In keeping with the theme of global conservation, Middleton rented her beautiful look from luxury rental retailer Hurr, making it both a fashion-forward and savvy, eco-friendly choice.

If you are based in the U.K., then you can rent the very same dress from Hurr in sizes 8 to 16, starting at £74. But the rest of us will have to make do with lookalikes similar to this lovely dress. It has an elegant, timeless off-the-shoulder neckline that is positively Audrey Hepburn-esque, a nipped waist and maxi hemline with a slit running up the back for a touch of skin that is fun but not too daring. And luckily, there are a few other dresses that, while not exactly the same, beautifully channel this vivid vibe.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven different dresses in similar colors or cuts that all capture the spirit of this highly-coveted green gown. They’re perfect for an extravagant holiday party, New Year’s Eve or even an upcoming wedding. Channel your inner princess and snag one while you can, because we have a feeling this is going to be the look of the season.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Enza Costa rib knit midi dress
This stylish dress is every bit as comfy as it is eye-catching. It's made of lightweight ribbed knit fabric that skims the body. It has an off-the-shoulder neckline like Middleton's plus long sleeves to keep you warm — the perfect casual variation on her gown. Available in sizes XS to XL.
$138.35 at Saks Fifth Avenue (originally $295)
Reformation
Reformation Jamen knit dress
Bring some subtle sexiness with this Kelly green one-shoulder midi dress from Reformation. It has a bit of ruching along the bust to accentuate the natural shape and boasts a figure-hugging silhouette. It's available in sizes XS to XL and five different colors, in case you prefer to capture the vibe of Middleton's look and not necessarily the same hue.
$148 at Reformation
Dillards
Vince Camuto sheath dress
Add a bit of visual interest with a folded off-the-shoulder neckline on this dress from Vince Camuto. Ruching along the waistline accentuates your curves while a knee-length hemline keeps things demure but sexy.
$148 at Dillards
Revolve
Solace London Arden maxi dress
Like Middleton's dress, this red beauty is by Solace London. It channels a very similar style, drape and fabric to the one she sported, albeit in a vivid red color and with dramatic long sleeves. It's available in sizes 0 through 10.
$630 at Solace London
MyTheresa
Self-Portrait draped crêpe midi dress
This elegant, understated dress is not lacking in details. It has a dark green hue that is perfect for the holiday season, and is made from a stretchy crêpe fabric that hugs the body with a gathered bodice, draped skirt and subtle puff sleeves. It's available in sizes 0 through 12.
$495 at MyTheresa
Lord & Taylor
Betsy & Adam midi dress
If you love the style of Middleton's dress but prefer added flair, then try this crepe midi dress from Betsy & Adam. The ruffled detail along the hip and leg adds a bit of flutter and movement, while the nipped waist and drop shoulder neckline are classic, tailored and timeless.
$239 at Lord & Taylor
Banana Republic
Banana Republic sweater dress
Available in regular, tall and petite sizes from XXS to XL, this soft, cozy and sexy dress is a great update to the everyday sweater dress. The relaxed, drapey fit could be worn off a shoulder or two, and the fitted pencil skirt adds a timeless charm that works from the office to drinks. You can get it in one of four different colors in case green isn't your go-to.
$140 at Banana Republic
