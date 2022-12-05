Getty Images Kate Middleton wears a green dress from Solace London.

You made have heard that the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first visit to the United States in many years last week. They wrapped their three-day trip by attending the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston, where Kate Middleton stunned style-watchers in a gorgeous, bright green Solace London dress. In keeping with the theme of global conservation, Middleton rented her beautiful look from luxury rental retailer Hurr, making it both a fashion-forward and savvy, eco-friendly choice.

If you are based in the U.K., then you can rent the very same dress from Hurr in sizes 8 to 16, starting at £74. But the rest of us will have to make do with lookalikes similar to this lovely dress. It has an elegant, timeless off-the-shoulder neckline that is positively Audrey Hepburn-esque, a nipped waist and maxi hemline with a slit running up the back for a touch of skin that is fun but not too daring. And luckily, there are a few other dresses that, while not exactly the same, beautifully channel this vivid vibe.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven different dresses in similar colors or cuts that all capture the spirit of this highly-coveted green gown. They’re perfect for an extravagant holiday party, New Year’s Eve or even an upcoming wedding. Channel your inner princess and snag one while you can, because we have a feeling this is going to be the look of the season.

