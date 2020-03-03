Kate Middleton Wears The Greenest Outfit You've Ever Seen For Ireland Trip

Kate Middleton is giving a whole new meaning to “going green.”

The Duchess of Cambridge layered on the green on Tuesday ― and coordinated nicely with Prince William ― at the start of the couple’s three-day trip to Ireland. They took a commercial Aer Lingus flight to Dublin Airport to start things off.

For the occasion, Kate donned a dark, emerald green coat by Catherine Walker, according to People, and a patterned Alessandra Rich dress that included a few shades of the color. She accessorized with green pumps, a bright green clutch and a headband, one of her go-to accessories.

William was a bit less bright, simply pairing a green tie with a navy suit.

Pool via Getty Images Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Dublin Airport on March 3.

After arriving at Dublin Airport, the two headed to the official presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, where they met with Irish President Michael Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan to tour Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway.

Pool via Getty Images A closer look at the details on Kate's dress.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a meeting with the President of Ireland at Áras an Uachtaráin on March 3 in Dublin.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Sabina Coyne, Irish President Michael Higgins, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge pose.

Kate and William’s time away from England overlaps with Prince Harry’s return to the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex came back last week to carry out his last engagements as a working member of the royal family. He stopped by a Scottish travel conference to promote Travalyst, the sustainable travel initiative he launched last year. On Friday he joined Jon Bon Jovi to record a song with the Invictus Games Choir.

Meghan Markle is expected to join him for the Endeavor Awards on March 5, and the two plan to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music on March 7 at the Royal Albert Hall.

The last engagement for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, where they are expected to join the queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as William and Kate.

