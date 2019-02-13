Kate Middleton's Gucci Gown Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous

Kate Middleton’s Gucci gown is one for the ages.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a blush pink gown by the Italian luxury house for an event Wednesday by the 100 Women in Finance group.

The duchess cinched her floor-length dress with a velvet ribbon that perfectly matched her Prada clutch. She added sparkly Oscar de la Renta heels to complete her glamorous look, as identified by the Twitter account Middleton Maven.

It’s simply perfection:

Chris Jackson/pool photo via Getty Images The gorgeous gown was designed by Gucci.

Chris Jackson/pool photo via REUTERS The duchess wore her hair half-up in one of her trademark blowouts.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images A closer look at the duchesses' jewels.

The gala dinner, which was held at the Victoria and Albert Museum, benefited the Mentally Healthy Schools program that’s part of the royals’ Heads Together foundation.

“All proceeds from tonight’s Gala will go to The Royal Foundation’s initiative which was launched by The Duchess at the beginning of 2018,” the palace said of Wednesday’s event, as it “helps schools better support children’s mental wellbeing by offering reliable and practical online resources.”

Chris Jackson/pool photo via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge, patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives, delivers a speech at a gala dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools.

Earlier in the day, the duchess stopped by the Royal Foundations Mental Health in Education conference at the Mercers Hall in London, where she gave a speech.

“The scientific and other evidence is clear the first few years of a child’s life are more pivotal for development and for future health and happiness than any other single moment in our life time,” the duchess said at the conference.

SOPA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, arrives for a Mental Health in Education conference.

She added, “I feel so passionately about working together, and being here today has affirmed to me just how much already is being done, so thank you to all of you who are prioritizing the importance of mental health and the importance of childhood development as a whole.

“I look forward to hearing how your discussions will lead to proactive steps and to an ever more resounding commitment to mentally healthy schools, teachers and children.”

Handout via Getty Images The conference brings together delegates from across the mental health and education sectors to explore what more can be done to tackle mental health issues in schools.

Listen to more of her speech below:

"It is clear that the positive development of our children is directly linked to those who care for them, teachers, carers and parents." — The Duchess of Cambridge #MHinEducation pic.twitter.com/47sBaYQtgS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2019