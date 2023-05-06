Kate Middleton Shines In Dazzling Headpiece At King Charles’ Coronation

Kate Middleton shined in a dazzling headpiece at King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
The Princess of Wales wore a headpiece designed by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, according to People magazine. Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a matching version of her mom’s headwear.
Her outfit did indeed include a bit of blue, which Kate let slip when she offered up a clue about what she would be wearing to the coronation.
Kate was joined at the coronation ceremony by her husband, Prince William, and all three of the couple’s children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
George even snagged a special role in his grandfather’s big day, as he was one of Charles’ four Pages of Honour.
Take a look at more photos from the monumental weekend below:
