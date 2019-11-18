Kate Middleton Wore The Lace Dress Of Your Dreams

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for a glamorous event on Monday, as the two attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Queen Elizabeth II is the patron of the Royal Variety Charity and has attended the annual event 39 times. The patronage helps support people of all ages who work or have worked professionally in the entertainment industry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waved to photographers when they arrived at the event. Upon entering the London Palladium theater, the duchess received a bouquet of flowers from the Brinsworth House garden, a residential and retirement home run by the patronage.

The duke was handed the official 2019 program by an adorable little one wearing a get-up that almost matched his tuxedo.

The Duke of Cambridge is presented with our 2019 programme & The Duchess of Cambridge receiving our winter garden posy of flowers including foliage from Brinsworth House garden, the care home supported by the Royal Variety Charity @KensingtonRoyal #Variety4Charity pic.twitter.com/bQmTXYGmjY — Royal Variety (@RoyalVariety) November 18, 2019

Kate looked stunning in a gorgeous black and lace gown by one of her favorite go-to designers, Alexander McQueen.

She paired the long-sleeved dress with black heels and a matching black clutch and one of her picture-perfect blowouts.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium theater on Monday.

Henry Nicholls/Reuters The royals are pictured waving to the crowds as they walked into the theater.

The couple met the cast of Mary Poppins, which recently began a run at the Prince Edward Theatre, before heading into the event.

It’s likely that Kate enjoyed meeting the cast and seeing the live performances throughout the night, as William admitted last week that his wife likes the BBC program “Strictly Come Dancing” (similar to “Dancing With the Stars”).

“Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it,” the prince said at the charity gala, adding that he’s even “watched the show a couple of times.” Perhaps we’ll see a cameo one day.