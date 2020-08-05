Drop Everything, Kate Middleton Wore A Cute Mask

Kate Middleton hasn’t exactly been a role model when it comes to wearing a face mask. But for one glimmering moment on Tuesday, that changed — and it was glorious.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Baby Basics Sheffield center, which provides assistance and essentials to families struggling to support their newborns, in a repeat white Suzannah dress she’s previously worn to Wimbledon. Back then, she accessorized with a thin black belt. For this visit, she swapped the belt for a red, green and white floral mask by U.K.-based children’s wear brand Amaia.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Coincidentally, the look on Kate's face is similar to ours when we see people sans face mask.

Kate’s mask moment was welcomed by royal enthusiasts with open (albeit socially distanced) arms. Elizabeth Holmes, who quite literally wrote the book on royal style, fittingly captioned an Instagram photo she posted of the look, “Kate! Wore! A! Mask!”

Kate has been criticized for not wearing a mask during public appearances, though she and Prince William have maintained distance from people around them.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Stylish -- and safe.

On Wednesday, Prince William followed suit by wearing a mask during a visit to Shire Hill Care Home in Cardiff, Wales. Though it’s less exciting than Kate’s floral piece, we still have to give props to Will for his efforts. We’re digging the blue and gray vibes and, you know, the safety precaution and consideration for others.

JONATHAN BUCKMASTER via Getty Images Royally suited and masked up.

And even though this is how we felt when they took them off ...

WPA Pool via Getty Images It was great while it lasted.