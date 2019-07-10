Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Step Out With Archie For Prince Harry's Polo Match

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were spotted together at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Berkshire on Wednesday.

The two, who were there to watch Prince Harry and Prince William play in the match, brought along their youngsters as well.

Kate opted for a bright pink L.K. Bennett day dress for the event with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge with Charlotte, Louis and George (left to right) at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate holding little Prince Louis.

Meghan chose an olive dress with gold-frame sunglasses and held Archie in her arms for most of the match.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate and Meghan tending to their children.

Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie.

Last week, Kate went to Wimbledon to watch British tennis player Harriet Dart. Meghan stopped by a few days later with two friends to cheer on her good friend, Serena Williams (who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company).

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex went to Wimbledon together for their first appearance together as sisters-in-law. The two watched Williams play against (and later lose to) Angelique Kerber.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate and Meghan at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018.

Meghan’s recent visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as the duchess’s security team asked people next to the royal to not take photos of her.

Sally Jones, a former BBC reporter, wrote a fiery column for The Telegraph about being asked to stop taking photos of the duchess, despite the fact that, Jones says, she was actually snapping pictures of Williams playing.

“Would you not take photographs of the duchess? She’s here in a private capacity,” a security member reportedly told Jones.

Jones turned her anger into a scathing rebuke of Meghan and Harry and their quest for privacy:

“No wonder there is a growing tide of resentment against the Sussexes for their secretive, high maintenance attitude and diva-ish demands for privacy when it suits them ― despite the eye-wateringly expensive, taxpayer-funded refit of Frogmore Cottage,” Jones wrote, referring to the couple’s home at Windsor Castle.

Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex watching Serena Williams at the Wimbledon Championships last week.

