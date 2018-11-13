Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
15 Gifts For Anyone Who Loves The Duchess Of Cambridge And Duchess Of Sussex

You can’t turn friends who love Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle into royalty, but you can buy them some royalty-approved gifts.
By Julia Brucculieri
11/13/2018 06:45am ET
There’s no denying that people love Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The two royals have become some of the most influential style icons today, each with their own faithful following.

One thing people appreciate about the former “Suits” star and the former Kate Middleton is their reliability (relatively speaking ― they are royalty, after all). Whether they’re recycling outfits or sporting affordable finds, the two women bring a somewhat fresh, down-to-earth-ness to being royal.

And speaking of affordable finds, both women are fans of a number of beauty and fashion items that would make great gifts. From Meghan’s beloved Everlane tote to Catherine’s go-to natural beauty product, we’ve put together some great gift ideas for the royalists on your list.

You can’t turn your friends into duchesses, but you can buy them some royalty-approved gifts:

Diana & Kate & Meghan T-Shirt
For the friend who loves both duchesses (and Princess Diana) equally, this printed T-shirt is a great option.

Diana & Kate & Meghan T-shirt, $10.68
Meghan Markle Fashion Illustration Poster
Since being thrust into the royal spotlight, Markle has cemented her place as a style icon, which makes her a great subject for a fashion illustration. For the friend who loves the duchess' fashion, this poster is a unique gift. Meghan Markle fashion illustration poster, $10.99 and up
Urban Decay Naked2 Palette
Urban Decay's original Naked Palette was reportedly among the Duchess of Cambridge's makeup must-haves. Unfortunately for beauty junkies everywhere, Urban Decay discontinued it, but their Naked2 version offers similarly flattering shades. (If you're lucky, there appear to be a few original palettes left online and they're on sale!) The neutral tones look great on virtually anyone, making it a versatile gift for the royal beauty lovers in your life. Urban Decay Naked2 palette , $54
Rothy's Pointed-Toe Flats
The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of these practical (and eco-conscious) flats, which she wore during her trip to Australia this past fall.

Rothy's pointed-toe flats in solid black, $145
Richard Ward Cleanse & Condition Shampoo
For the friend who dreams of having Kate's luscious locks, this shampoo by her hairstylist, Richard Ward, seems like a no-brainer. Richard Ward Cleanse & Condition Shampoo, $12.97
Everlane Day Market Tote
Everlane's timeless tote is beloved by Meghan, who carried it with her during the 2017 Invictus Games. It's a great all-day bag that's sure to transcend trends. Everlane Day Market tote bag in cognac, $175
Chattyfeet Kate Middle-toe Socks
These socks by Chattyfeet would make a great stocking stuffer for a royal-loving friend. And as the brand's product description notes, they'll "make you feel like royalty while helping to keep your feet on the ground." (They also sell a "Meghan Ankle" version.)Chattyfeet Kate Middle-toe socks, $10.35
Missoma Interstellar Ring
As Good Housekeeping pointed out, the Duchess of Sussex once wore this Missoma ring during a visit to Scotland. Surely a friend who loves the former actress's style would love to own one of the same accessories as her. Missoma Interstellar ring, $59
Longchamp Le Pliage Tote
The Duchess of Cambridge loves her Longchamp Le Pliage tote. Like the Everlane bag, it's versatile, classic and holds a ton. Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag, $145
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Meghan's go-to lipstick is said to be Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution in "Very Victoria." According to recent data, the royal's influence reportedly drove $20,000 in direct purchases of it. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in "Very Victoria," $34
Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish
Both duchesses have worn Essie's Ballet Slippers nail polish on various occasions (Markle wore it on her wedding day), and it's said to be the only shade Queen Elizabeth II will wear. If that doesn't count as a royal stamp of approval, we don't know what does. Essie Ballet Slippers nail polish , $9
Karen Walker Northern Lights Sunglasses
The Duchess of Sussex wore these Karen Walker sunglasses ― a splurge gift for that extra-special someone in your life ― during her trip to Australia and New Zealand. The slight cat-eye shape is flattering on a variety of face shapes, making these a safe bet.Karen Walker Northern Lights sunglasses, $192.14
Trilogy Rosehip Oil
For your skincare-obsessed friend who also happens to love the Duchess of Cambridge, we'd recommend a bottle of rosehip oil. Word on the street is the duchess swears by this natural oil to keep her skin healthy. Trilogy certified organic rosehip oil, $29
Royal Wedding Dresses Infographic Print
This minimal graphic print of the wedding dresses of royals past would make a lovely gift for anyone who loves a little fashion history. Royal wedding dresses print by Leah Zhao Art , $12 and up
Royalist T-Shirt
For the individual who expresses their royal love proudly, this T-shirt would make a great wardrobe addition. Royalist T-shirt by IncrediblyBritish, $24.25

