Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Looks Of 2019

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge talks to guests at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London on Dec. 11.

Kate Middleton’s stylish year was full of old favorites, new trends and more than a few gorgeous ball gowns.

Throughout 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge wore her usual rotation of designers and fashion houses, including Emilia Wickstead, Boden, Erdem, Alexander McQueen, L.K. Bennett and fascinators by her go-to, Philip Treacy.

She also sprinkled in her some stunning crown jewels, gorgeous tiaras and exciting ball gowns (like this pale pink Gucci number) that remind royal watchers she’ll one day be queen.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge attending the Royal Variety Performance at Palladium Theatre on Nov. 18 in London.

But in addition to some of the more formal looks she wears on outings ― with bold color schemes occasionally reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II’s style ― the duchess is great at showing off her casual side (which you can also see in the family’s new Christmas cards).

WPA Pool via Getty Images The duchess wears a belted, red-white-and-blue floral Michael Kors dress to drop Princess Charlotte off for her first day of school on Sept. 5. She previously wore the dress for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding rehearsal last year.

It’s also important to note her impeccable style on her royal tour of Pakistan with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, as well as the perfectly printed floral frock she donned for the Chelsea Flower Show and the chic winter looks that make even Anna Wintour say the duchess “always looks absolutely impeccable.”

Take a look at more of Kate’s most memorable fashion moments of the year below.

Getty Images Jan. 15 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Islington Community Garden in London on Jan. 15, 2019. Jan. 16 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate visits London's Royal Opera House on Jan. 16. Jan. 29 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Kate officially open the V&A Dundee design museum in Dundee, Scotland, on Jan. 29. Feb. 5 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate visits Lavender Primary School in London in support of Place2Be's Children's Mental Health Week on Feb. 5. Feb. 10 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess attends the EE British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 10 in London. Feb. 13 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate attends a 'Mental Health In Education' conference at Mercers’ Hall on Feb. 13 in London. Feb. 13 Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate attends a gala dinner in aid of ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’ at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Feb. 13. Feb. 27 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Kate visits the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Feb. 27. Feb. 27 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess takes part in a football training session with children during a visit to the National Stadium in Belfast on Feb. 27. Feb. 27 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate and William, Duke of Cambridge, visit during their visit to the National Stadium on Feb. 27. Feb. 28 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The duchess visits CineMagic at the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on Feb. 28. March 5 WPA Pool via Getty Images Kate attends a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of her father-in-law, the Prince of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on March 5. March 6 Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart after visiting Blackpool Tower in Blackpool, England, on March 6. March 11 Toby Melville / Reuters Kate arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 11. March 12 POOL New / Reuters The duchess visits the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in London on March 12. March 12 Karwai Tang via Getty Images The duchess attends the Portrait Gala 2019 at London's National Portrait Gallery on March 12. March 17 POOL New / Reuters The duchess attends the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England, on March 17. March 19 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate visits The Foundling Museum in London on March 19. March 28 Karwai Tang via Getty Images The duchess visits the Scouts’ headquarters at Gilwell Park in Epping, England, on March 28. April 25 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess attends the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25. April 21 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate and William attend Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on April 21. May 1 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The duchess arrives to officially open the new Anna Freud Centre Of Excellence in London on May 1. May 7 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate arrives to launch the King's Cup Regatta at Cutty Sark, Greenwich, London on May 7. May 8 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate visits Newborough Beach to join the Menai Bridge Scouts during a visit to North Wales on May 8 in Caernarfon, UK. May 8 UK Press Pool via Getty Images The duke and duchess visit the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base during their visit to North Wales on May 8. May 14 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate visits a D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, England, on May 14. May 20 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate attends her Back to Nature Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 20 in London. May 20 WPA Pool via Getty Images The duke and duchess at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 20. May 21 WPA Pool via Getty Images The duke and duchess attending the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 21. June 3 WPA Pool via Getty Images The duchess and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the East Gallery for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3. June 6 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Kate attends the Household Division's 'Beating Retreat' at the Horse Guards Parade in London on June 6. June 8 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (in the duke's arms) watch a flyover from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8 in London. June 11 WPA Pool via Getty Images William and Kate at Deepdale Hall Farm, a traditional fell sheep farm on June 11 in Patterdale, England. June 12 WPA Pool via Getty Images Kate attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week on June 12 in London. June 17 UK Press Pool via Getty Images Kate attends the Order of the Garter Service at St. George's Chapel on June 17 in Windsor, England. June 18 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate attends day one of Royal Ascot on June 18 in Ascot, England. June 25 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess joins a photography workshop for Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society, at Warren Park on June 25 in Kingston, England. July 1 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Kate visits The RHS Back to Nature Garden she designed at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show on July 1. July 2 Karwai Tang via Getty Images The duchess attends the second day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. July 6 POOL New / Reuters This official christening photograph shows Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie surrounded by the Duchess of Cornwall, her husband Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, William and Kate in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on July 6. July 10 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Kate and Louis of Cambridge attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10 in Wokingham, England. July 13 WPA Pool via Getty Images Kate arrives for the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Championships on July 13. July 14 WPA Pool via Getty Images The duke and duchess arrive for the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Championships on July 14. Aug. 8 Antony Jones via Getty Images Kate arrives at the Royal Yacht Squadron during the inaugural Kings Cup Regatta, hosted by her and her husband, on Aug. 8 in Cowes, England. Aug. 8 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate attends the prize giving during the King's Cup Regatta on Aug. 8. Aug. 25 Duncan McGlynn via Getty Images The duchess waves while she is driven to Crathie Kirk Church before service on Aug. 25 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Sept. 5 WPA Pool via Getty Images Charlotte arrives for her first day of school with her brother George and her parents at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5. Sept. 10 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Kate attends the "Back to Nature" festival at RHS Garden Wisley on Sept. 10 in Woking, England. Sept. 19 IAN VOGLER via Getty Images Kate after her visit to the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre in Peckham, South London, on Sept. 19. Sept. 25 Anthony Devlin via Getty Images The duchess attends the naming ceremony for the RSS Sir David Attenborough on Sept. 26 in Birkenhead, England. Oct. 2 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images The duke and duchess during a visit to the Aga Khan Centre on Oct. 2 in London. Oct. 9 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The duchess visits the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at London's Natural History Museum on Oct. 9. Oct. 14 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess arrives with her husband at Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan on Oct. 14 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Oct. 15 Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate and William leave after meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at his official residence on Oct. 15 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Oct. 15 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate visits the Margalla Hills National Park to join children from local schools on Oct. 15 in Islamabad. Oct. 15 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duke and duchess attend a special reception at the Pakistan National Monument on Oct. 15 in Islamabad. Oct. 16 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess visits a settlement of the Kalash people to learn more about their culture and heritage on Oct. 16 in Chitral, Pakistan. Oct. 16 Pool via Getty Images The duke and duchess during their visit to the settlement of the Kalash people on Oct. 16 in Chitral. Oct. 17 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate takes part in a game of cricket as she visits the National Cricket Academy on Oct. 17 in Lahore, Pakistan. Oct. 17 Chris Jackson via Getty Images The duchess arrives at the Badshahi Mosque within the Walled City of Pakistan on Oct. 17 in Lahore. Oct. 18 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate takes part in a game of cricket as she visits SOS Children’s Village, a charitable organization, on Oct. 18 in Lahore. Oct. 18 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess visits an Army Canine Centre on Oct. 18 in Islamabad. Nov. 7 Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Kate attends the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at St. Martin-in-the-Fields on Nov. 7 in London. Nov. 9 Chris Jackson via Getty Images William and Kate attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 9 in London. Nov. 10 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and the duchess attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on Nov. 10 in London. Nov. 12 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kate attends Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event at Troubadour White City Theatre in London on Nov. 12. Nov. 18 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kate attends the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre on Nov. 18. Dec. 3 POOL New / Reuters The duchess attends a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 3. Dec. 4 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The duchess joins families and children supported by the charity Family Action at Peterley Manor Farm on Dec. 4 in Great Missenden, England. Dec. 11 Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate arrives for a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Dec. 11. Dec. 11 WPA Pool via Getty Images Kate at an evening reception for members of the diplomatic corps at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 11. Dec. 18 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Kate and her family attend a Christmas lunch for members of the royal family hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 18.