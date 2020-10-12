Lights, camera, action!
Kate Middleton, an avid amateur photographer, got in front of the camera for her latest engagement.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked almost like a glamorous news personality in a video released Monday on behalf of the upcoming virtual awards ceremony for Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
In a sleek, all-black look, the duchess looked sharp in chic black pants and a tuxedo jacket from one of her favorite designer houses, Alexander McQueen, according to Grazia magazine. The look felt like a complete departure from her usual wardrobe.
Kate’s hair appeared to show a more honey-colored look, a few shades lighter than her normal color. The duchess previewed the lighter tone around July and has continued to lighten the color, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
“It is so wonderful to be back at the reopened Natural History Museum, where we can all enjoy its treasures once again,” the duchess said into the camera.
“I’m here because tomorrow night I’m announcing the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year,” she explained. “I’ve been lucky enough to have a quick preview and I can say it’s truly spectacular. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”
Back in May, the Duchess of Cambridge partnered with the National Portrait Gallery of London to launch a digital photography exhibition of her own, called “Hold Still.”
The point of the project, which received over 31,000 submissions, was to capture life in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic. There were three main themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.
Kate and a panel of judges narrowed the submissions to just 100 photographs, though all participants received high praise from none other than Queen Elizabeth herself.
“The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognizing community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need,” the queen said.
