Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Looks Of 2020

Kate Middleton made more news in 2020 for what she didn’t wear ― a face mask ― than what she did. The duchess of Cambridge was the target of some criticism and eventual praise when she was finally spotted wearing a face mask during an outing in August 2020.

As always, people scrambled to find her exact mask, a pretty floral-patterned $20 number from U.K.-based brand Amaia. And whether intentional or not, it plays nicely with what was actually a theme in all her dressing pursuits this year, lots o’ pattern.

There were polka dots, plaids and florals, sparkly shoes and even sparklier dresses. In a pretty dark year, Kate’s brightly colored wardrobe was a welcome (masked) breath of fresh air.

There’s a massive gap between appearing in March and the summertime when, like us, Kate and her family were in lockdown but, unlike us, probably did not spend the time bingeing television. Check out the duchess’s best looks in 2020 below.