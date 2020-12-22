Style & Beauty

Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Looks Of 2020

The duchess of Cambridge's best looks of year were polka-dotted, plaid -- even hot pink.

Kate Middleton made more news in 2020 for what she didn’t wear ― a face mask ― than what she did. The duchess of Cambridge was the target of some criticism and eventual praise when she was finally spotted wearing a face mask during an outing in August 2020.

As always, people scrambled to find her exact mask, a pretty floral-patterned $20 number from U.K.-based brand Amaia. And whether intentional or not, it plays nicely with what was actually a theme in all her dressing pursuits this year, lots o’ pattern.

There were polka dots, plaids and florals, sparkly shoes and even sparklier dresses. In a pretty dark year, Kate’s brightly colored wardrobe was a welcome (masked) breath of fresh air.

There’s a massive gap between appearing in March and the summertime when, like us, Kate and her family were in lockdown but, unlike us, probably did not spend the time bingeing television. Check out the duchess’s best looks in 2020 below.

January 2020
CHARLOTTE GRAHAM via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at Bradford City Hall in Bradford, England on Jan. 15, 2020.
January 2020
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at the U.K. Holocaust Memorial Day commemorative ceremony in London on Jan. 27.
January 2020
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Jan. 20.
January 2020
Reuters
Kate Middleton at the London Early Years Foundation Stockwell Gardens nursery and preschool in London on Jan. 29.
February 2020
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 2.
February 2020
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at a charity performance of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Feb. 25.
March 2020
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at a meeting with the president of Ireland in Dublin on March 3.
March 2020
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William at a reception in Dublin on March 3.
March 2020
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince Willam at the Museum of Literature in Dublin on March 4.
March 2020
PAUL FAITH via Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William at an event in Galway, Ireland, on March 5.
March 2020
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace in London on March 9.
June 2020
JOE GIDDENS via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at The Nook, a children's hospice in Framlingham, England, on June 25.
August 2020
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at Baby Basic UK in Sheffield, England, on Aug. 4.
September 2020
HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William at the London Bridge Jobcentre in London on Sept. 15.
October 2020
ARTHUR EDWARDS via Getty Images
Kate Middleton during a visit to the University of Derby in Derby, England, on Oct. 6.
December 2020
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Kate Middleton at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Dec. 8.
