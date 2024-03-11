Kate Middleton Responds To Photo Controversy: 'I Do Occasionally Experiment With Editing'

Kate Middleton has responded after Kensington Palace was accused of editing the first official photo of her released since her January surgery.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” read the message posted on the X account for the Prince and Princess of Wales on Monday morning. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”
The message was signed off “C” for her full name, Catherine.
On Sunday, which was Mother’s Day in the U.K., the Prince and Princess of Wales released a photo of Kate with her three children: George, 10; Charlotte, 8; and Louis, 5.
“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” the post read. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”
It followed weeks of rampant speculation over her whereabouts and wellbeing after she had been out of the public eye. Kensington Palace said she had undergone a “planned” abdominal surgery on Jan. 16 and would not return to public duties until after Easter.
However, the image sparked further conjecture after several international news agencies retracted the image because it appeared to have been digitally manipulated.