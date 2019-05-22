Kate Middleton took a page out of “Mean Girls” and showed up in an almost all-pink outfit at the Queen’s Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning, pink Alexander McQueen coat dress with a similarly colored pink hat by Juliette Botterill, as identified by Rebecca English of the Daily Mail.

She completed her look with heels by Gianvito Rossi, a Loeffler Randall clutch and earrings from Princess Diana’s collection.

The Duke of Cambridge donned morning dress with a light blue vest and pink flower pin, while the queen wore a light blue outfit with a hat and sunglasses.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attending the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 21 in London, England.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The earrings from Princess Diana's collection.

PA Wire/PA Images Queen Elizabeth II attending the Royal Garden Party.

According to the Daily Mail, the queen sounded fairly enthusiastic about the weather and the great turnout.

“Well you do rather hope the sun shines as when you invite 8,000 people to have tea on your lawn, it can be a bit of a worry,” the queen said in a conversation with Victoria English during the party.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the queen toured the garden Kate co-designed for the Chelsea Flower Show, called “Back to Nature.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis even helped with the garden.

“All the sticks are from Anmer [Hall] and the children collected the pine cones,” the duchess told Her Majesty.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Kensington Palace released a separate statement from the duchess explaining her inspiration behind the garden. “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental well-being, particularly for young children,” Kate said.

She added, “I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

