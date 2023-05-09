Kate Middleton Has The Sweetest Nickname For Prince Louis

Prince Louis continued his coronation charm offensive at another royal family event on Monday as the 5-year-old prince appeared alongside his parents and siblings for his first-ever official royal engagement.

The outing, dubbed “The Big Help Out,” was a part of the third day of coronation weekend festivities.

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought along George, Charlotte and Louis for a volunteer event with the Scouts association, where the kids took part in shoveling, building and manning some machinery (with the help of their dad).

During the excursion, the Princess of Wales revealed her adorable nickname for her youngest child, whom she affectionately calls “Lou Bugs.”

In a video of the exchange, captured by Hello Magazine, Kate tells Louis: “Pop that in the fire, Lou Bugs,” while someone assembles s’mores for the young prince.

Over the years, the royals have shared some of the sweet nicknames they use for their children.

The Princess of Wales previously revealed that she calls Charlotte “Lottie,” while William calls her “Mignonette.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname, “Lilibet.”

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Prince William at Buckingham Palace following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The Wales children were on full display at King Charles’ coronation ceremony on Saturday. George played a major role in the ceremony as a Page of Honor for his grandfather at Westminster Abbey.

Both Charlotte and Louis walked into the ceremony with their parents on Saturday, and the entire Wales family departed Westminster Abbey together for the procession back to Buckingham Palace.

All three children also appeared on the palace’s balcony for a flypast on Saturday, where Louis showed off a two-handed wave.

Did you spot Prince Louis' iconic royal wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony? 👋 pic.twitter.com/gSgD3BaC2a — Women's Health (@UKWomensHealth) May 9, 2023

On Sunday, only George and Charlotte were present at the coronation concert, where they danced and sang along to Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

See more photos from the coronation festivities below: