Kate Middleton and Prince William took issue with a BBC radio host after he made comments about their daughter, Princess Charlotte, when she started school earlier this year.

Greg James of the radio program “Breakfast With Greg James,” said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended up confronting him over the comments when they were all at an event together. Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

“They were listening on the morning Charlotte went to school,” the host told the Mirror last week, referencing the day in September when he “saw the photo [of Charlotte] during the show and said, ‘Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?’”

Below is the photo in question, taken on Charlotte’s first day at Thomas’s Battersea. Her older brother, Prince George, also attends school there.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, greets Princess Charlotte as she arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5, 2019.

But when the radio host attended the private Radio 1 Teen Heroes event at Kensington Palace in October, he came face to face with the future king and queen.

“They said: ‘We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing,’” James revealed of the meeting. “I went: ‘Oh God, no!’”

“They’d heard me saying, ‘This school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day. They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile,’” he said.

Luckily, the conversation ended on a positive note, with James saying that he thinks things are “absolutely fine” among the three of them.

Jo Hale via Getty Images Greg James attends the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards in 2017.

Earlier this year, the young royal’s school came up on “Good Morning America” after co-anchor Lara Spencer mocked George for taking ballet lessons as part of the curriculum.

“In addition to the usual first or second grade things, like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” Spencer told the audience at the time, emphasizing the word “ballet” and somewhat trying to hide a smile, while her co-hosts and some people in the audience laughed.

Spencer sarcastically said the young royal “looks so happy about the ballet class” when a photo of George appeared onscreen alongside her.

“Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” the co-anchor added. Though Spencer never mentioned anything about the royals intervening over the comments, she did eventually apologize on her social media account and on the air.