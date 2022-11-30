The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

BOSTON ― The Prince and Princess of Wales are officially back on American soil, eight years after their last visit to the U.S.

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their three-day trip to Boston on Wednesday at City Hall, where they met with the mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.

On Thursday, the royal couple are set to visit Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America. Afterward, they’ll head to Roca Inc. in Chelsea to meet with members of that organization, which is focused on young adults, ages 16-24, who “have experienced extensive trauma and are the primary victims or drivers of urban violence.”

On Friday, the prince and princess will split up for separate engagements prior to the awards ceremony. Kate will travel to The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge, while William will visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, who is the daughter of the former president.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on Wed in Boston, Massachusetts. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

William and Kate will then make their way to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which a Kensington Palace spokesperson told HuffPost is akin to a “Super Bowl” moment for the prince.

The awards will be hosted by broadcaster Clara Amfo for the second year in a row, alongside “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim.

The Prince of Wales will give remarks at the end of the show, while the Princess of Wales is set to present during the show itself, alongside actors Catherine O’Hara, Rami Malek and Shailene Woodley.

Audiences tuning in will get to see performances by Billie Eilish and Finneas, Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding, who performed at William and Kate’s wedding.

One thing not on the agenda so far: a reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are now based in California after stepping back from being working royals in 2020. A palace source told HuffPost that the Prince and Princess of Wales “won’t be distracted by other things” and are solely focused on the Earthshot Prize.

The Sussexes have a busy few weeks ahead, as Netflix is reportedly set to release a docuseries on the couple next week, and Harry’s highly anticipated memoir will hit shelves on Jan. 10.

The brothers will also have a Kennedy connection this week and next, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala on Dec. 6 in New York City. But for this America trip ― they’re keeping their diaries separate.

