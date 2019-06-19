Kate Middleton, Prince William Express Sorrow For Woman Hit By Their Convoy

The Duke of Edinburgh later wrote a letter to Fairweather apologizing for the accident.

“I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident,” the duke said in a letter obtained by the Mirror. “I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured.”

He added, “I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury.”

