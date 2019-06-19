Kate Middleton, Prince William Express Sorrow For Woman Hit By Their Convoy

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s convoy was involved in a London crash with an elderly woman prior to the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor on Tuesday.
A police motorcycle from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s convoy ― which consisted of a Range Rover and four bikes from a police escort ― hit an 83-year-old woman named Irene Mayor, according to The Telegraph. The motorcycle was reportedly driving against traffic to clear cars.
Mayor was later taken to the hospital and remains in “serious but stable condition,” the Independent Office for Police Conduct by the Metropolitan Police told the Telegraph.
William and Kate were only informed of the accident when they reached the ceremony in Windsor on Tuesday. They later sent Mayor flowers with a handwritten note, The Sun reported, and offered to visit her in the hospital, if she wished.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said of the accident.
“Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery,” the statement added.
Prince Philip was involved in dangerous car crash in January. He blamed the sun “shining low” when he pulled onto a main road near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England and hit a woman and her nine-month-old child. Emma Fairweather, the woman in the crash, broke her wrist.
The Duke of Edinburgh later wrote a letter to Fairweather apologizing for the accident.
“I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident,” the duke said in a letter obtained by the Mirror. “I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured.”
He added, “I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury.”
