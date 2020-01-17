Kate Middleton Shuts Down Idea Of Having More Kids With Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton are already in charge of a family of five, and it looks like it’s going to stay that way.

The Duchess of Cambridge addressed the possibility of more children during an outing to the city of Bradford on Wednesday. The couple currently have three little ones: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 21 months.

When one royal fan told Kate that he’d sent her letters after the birth of each of her children, the duchess said she likely wouldn’t be adding to her brood anytime soon, according to People magazine.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” Kate said, essentially shutting down any possibility of a fourth child.

Kate talked about having another child after she gave birth to Louis, but both the duke and duchess have spoken about how tough it can be to be a parent ― no matter how many children you have.

MATT PORTEOUS/KENSINGTON PALACE/GETTY IMAGES The royals’ Christmas card for 2018.

“Once the lack of sleep starts setting in, the stress levels go up,” the prince said at a Future Dads course in February 2019. “From a young age you’re taught to have a vision, have a plan, have a career, and all of a sudden babies come along and you have to start thinking about a lot more. ... It’s such a change, your whole life goes one way and suddenly you’re told to stop in your tracks.”

The Duchess of Cambridge also talked about the “struggle” all parents face during an event at the Family Action charity last year (though the royals likely have more help than most).

“It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother, particularly in the early days, but after the age of 1 it falls away,” she said, People reported at the time. “After that there isn’t a huge amount — lots of books to read.” “Everybody experiences the same struggle,” she said.

