Someone Just Leaked Kate Middleton And Prince William's Christmas Card

Prince William and Kate Middleton have crossed off a major part of their December to-do list and sent out their holiday cards already. Those lucky enough to get one are sharing a peek at the adorable picture inside.

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty CBE posted a look at the card on Twitter Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet.

The card, addressed to Dawn and signed “Catherine” (also known as Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge) includes a message that reads “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

“Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets,” McCafferty wrote on Twitter. “We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020.”

It features Kate and William alongside their three children ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis ― posing with an olive motorbike and matching sidecar.

It seems the card was accidentally leaked by the Commodore, as the tweet was taken down, but not before HuffPost could capture it.

HuffPost/Twitter A look at the Christmas card, which has since been deleted.

Last year, the family’s Christmas card ― which was released a bit earlier on Dec. 14 ― was taken at Amner Hall in Norfolk amongst a gorgeous autumnal setting. The relaxed family photo offered a look at how big little Louis was getting.

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Getty Images How sweet!

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, George and Charlotte all showed up at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas lunch.

Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and even disgraced royal Prince Andrew were also seen arriving for the gathering. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend, as they are on a long break from royal duties and missing Christmas with the family. Instead, they are spending the holidays with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The royal family will soon make their way to Sandringham to spend Christmas, where they partake in a quirky gag gift tradition and an annual walk from their estate to St. Mary Magdalene Church. George and Charlotte are reportedly expected to partake in their first walk to the church on Dec. 25.

Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, arrive for the Queen's Christmas lunch.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images William, Louis, Charlotte and Kate attend a Christmas lunch for members of the royal family hosted by the queen at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 18 in London.

Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images The Duke of York drives his Bentley into Buckingham Palace, London, as he arrives for the Queen's Christmas lunch. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

