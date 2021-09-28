Kate Middleton Dazzles In A Glittering Gold Gown At The James Bond Premiere

It was a (royal) family affair at the James Bond premiere on Tuesday night.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all walked the red carpet at the world premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dazzling gold gown with an attached, embellished cape from Jenny Packham, one of Kate’s go-to designers. In a departure from her usual style, the duchess wore her hair up, paired with dangling gold earrings.

Princes Charles and Williams sported tuxedos, while the Duchess of Cornwall wore a bejeweled blue dress.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the "No Time to Die" world premiere.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images A closer look at the detailing on the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous gown.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images The royals work the carpet.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Cornwall paired her embellished gown with a white clutch.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Princes Charles and William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose together at the premiere.

Prior to the royals’ appearance, Charles and Camilla’s social media accounts shared photos from the Prince of Wales’ “No Time to Die” set visit in 2019.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Charles poses with Daniel Craig as he tours the set of the 25th James Bond film at Pinewood Studios on June 20, 2019, in Iver Heath, England.

The latest installment in the Bond franchise, which has had its debut pushed back three times due to the coronavirus pandemic, marks the end of actor Daniel Craig’s portrayal of Agent 007.

Craig walked the red carpet alongside the royals and fellow “No Time to Die” stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and Ben Whishaw, as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Billie Eilish, who sings the haunting theme song for the film, also made an appearance.

Health care workers and members of the armed services were also invited to attend the screening of the film.

See more photos from the premiere below:

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, and Cary Joji Fukunga attend the world premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, in London.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images A closer look at the foursome.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Naomie Harris in an ethereal gown with side cutouts and major ear jewelry.

Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish walk the red carpet.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Bond himself stares down the camera.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Lynch brought the glamour to the red carpet and let her voluminous yellow and black dress do all of the talking.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Rami Malek in his red carpet best.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge meets Billie Eilish.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge dazzles in a beaded black jumpsuit with a glittering white cape.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Ana de Armas pulls an Angelina Jolie with her red carpet pose.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Léa Seydoux in an caped white dress with silver detailing.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Stevie Ruffs in an eye-catching cape.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Jonathan Majors walks the carpet.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Nicola Adams and Ella Baig make an appearance.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince William greets Ana de Armas.

Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images Jason Momoa lets his hair down for "No Time to Die."

David M. Benett via Getty Images Dave and Stormzy at the premiere.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu in pleated halter gown.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Sara Pagliaroli and Lance Stroll at the premiere.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Ben Whishaw, in a jeweled jacket, smiles for the cameras.

