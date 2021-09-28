ENTERTAINMENT

Kate Middleton Dazzles In A Glittering Gold Gown At The James Bond Premiere

The Duchess of Cambridge's Jenny Packham gown and its embellished cape turned heads at the "No Time to Die" premiere.

It was a (royal) family affair at the James Bond premiere on Tuesday night. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all walked the red carpet at the world premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London. 

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dazzling gold gown with an attached, embellished cape from Jenny Packham, one of Kate’s go-to designers. In a departure from her usual style, the duchess wore her hair up, paired with dangling gold earrings.

Princes Charles and Williams sported tuxedos, while the Duchess of Cornwall wore a bejeweled blue dress. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the "No Time to Die" world premiere.&nbsp;
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the "No Time to Die" world premiere. 
A closer look at the detailing on the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous gown.&nbsp;
A closer look at the detailing on the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous gown. 
The royals work the carpet.&nbsp;
The royals work the carpet. 
The Duchess of Cornwall paired her embellished gown with a white clutch.&nbsp;
The Duchess of Cornwall paired her embellished gown with a white clutch. 
Princes Charles and William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose together at the premiere.&nbsp;
Princes Charles and William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose together at the premiere. 

Prior to the royals’ appearance, Charles and Camilla’s social media accounts shared photos from the Prince of Wales’ “No Time to Die” set visit in 2019.

Prince Charles poses with Daniel Craig as he tours the set of the 25th James Bond film at Pinewood Studios on June 20, 2019,
Prince Charles poses with Daniel Craig as he tours the set of the 25th James Bond film at Pinewood Studios on June 20, 2019, in Iver Heath, England.

The latest installment in the Bond franchise, which has had its debut pushed back three times due to the coronavirus pandemic, marks the end of actor Daniel Craig’s portrayal of Agent 007. 

Craig walked the red carpet alongside the royals and fellow “No Time to Die” stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and Ben Whishaw, as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Billie Eilish, who sings the haunting theme song for the film, also made an appearance. 

Health care workers and members of the armed services were also invited to attend the screening of the film. 

See more photos from the premiere below:

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, L&eacute;a Seydoux, and Cary Joji Fukunga attend the world premiere of "No Time To Die" at the R
Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, and Cary Joji Fukunga attend the world premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, in London.
A closer look at the foursome.&nbsp;
A closer look at the foursome. 
Naomie Harris in an ethereal gown with side cutouts and major ear jewelry.&nbsp;
Naomie Harris in an ethereal gown with side cutouts and major ear jewelry. 
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish walk the red carpet.&nbsp;
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish walk the red carpet. 
Bond himself stares down the camera.&nbsp;
Bond himself stares down the camera. 
Lynch brought the glamour to the red carpet and let her voluminous yellow and black dress do all of the talking.&nbsp;
Lynch brought the glamour to the red carpet and let her voluminous yellow and black dress do all of the talking. 
Rami Malek in his red carpet best.&nbsp;
Rami Malek in his red carpet best. 
The Duchess of Cambridge meets Billie Eilish.&nbsp;
The Duchess of Cambridge meets Billie Eilish. 
Phoebe Waller-Bridge dazzles in a beaded black jumpsuit with a glittering white cape.&nbsp;
Phoebe Waller-Bridge dazzles in a beaded black jumpsuit with a glittering white cape. 
Ana de Armas pulls an Angelina Jolie with her red carpet pose.&nbsp;
Ana de Armas pulls an Angelina Jolie with her red carpet pose. 
L&eacute;a Seydoux in an caped white dress with silver detailing.&nbsp;
Léa Seydoux in an caped white dress with silver detailing. 
Stevie Ruffs in an eye-catching cape.&nbsp;
Stevie Ruffs in an eye-catching cape. 
Jonathan Majors walks the carpet.
Jonathan Majors walks the carpet.
Nicola Adams and Ella Baig make an appearance.&nbsp;
Nicola Adams and Ella Baig make an appearance. 
Prince William greets Ana de Armas.&nbsp;
Prince William greets Ana de Armas. 
Jason Momoa lets his hair down for "No Time to Die."&nbsp;
Jason Momoa lets his hair down for "No Time to Die." 
Dave and Stormzy at the premiere.&nbsp;
Dave and Stormzy at the premiere. 
British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu in pleated halter gown.&nbsp;
British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu in pleated halter gown. 
Sara Pagliaroli and Lance Stroll at the premiere.&nbsp;
Sara Pagliaroli and Lance Stroll at the premiere. 
Ben Whishaw, in a jeweled jacket, smiles for the cameras.&nbsp;
Ben Whishaw, in a jeweled jacket, smiles for the cameras. 

 

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

RELATED...

Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Kate Middleton Prince William James Bond Prince Charles Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall