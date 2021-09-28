Kate Middleton Dazzles In A Glittering Gold Gown At The James Bond Premiere

It was a (royal) family affair at the James Bond premiere on Tuesday night.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all walked the red carpet at the world premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a dazzling gold gown with an attached, embellished cape from Jenny Packham, one of Kate’s go-to designers. In a departure from her usual style, the duchess wore her hair up, paired with dangling gold earrings.
Princes Charles and Williams sported tuxedos, while the Duchess of Cornwall wore a bejeweled blue dress.
Prior to the royals’ appearance, Charles and Camilla’s social media accounts shared photos from the Prince of Wales’ “No Time to Die” set visit in 2019.
The latest installment in the Bond franchise, which has had its debut pushed back three times due to the coronavirus pandemic, marks the end of actor Daniel Craig’s portrayal of Agent 007.
Craig walked the red carpet alongside the royals and fellow “No Time to Die” stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and Ben Whishaw, as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Billie Eilish, who sings the haunting theme song for the film, also made an appearance.
Health care workers and members of the armed services were also invited to attend the screening of the film.