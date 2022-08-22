Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Major Announcement About Their Kids' Education

Kate Middleton and Prince William are making big moves this year ― literally.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leaving their Kensington Palace home in London for a new residence, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The Cambridges’ new home in Windsor will be closer to Queen Elizabeth, who now mainly occupies Windsor Castle.

And with the upcoming move, the duke and duchess are also placing their three children ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ― in a new school system next month.

Kensington Palace said in an announcement shared with HuffPost on Monday that the three children will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire beginning in September.

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively,” the statement said.

It added that the couple “are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

A photo, provided by Lambrook School, that shows where the Cambridge children will attend school beginning this September. Lambrook School

Ben Thomas, the principal of Thomas’s London Day Schools, wished the family “every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond.”

The headmaster of Lambrook School, Jonathan Perry, said in a statement that the school is “delighted” that the three royal children “will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

Lambrook School offers boarding, but the three children are expected to be day students, People reported.

School announcements ― and start dates ― regularly draw headlines for royal children, as it means adorable photos tend to follow.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school with his father as they meet Helen Haslem, the head of the lower school, at Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 7, 2017. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5, 2019. WPA Pool via Getty Images

September is shaping up to be a busy month for the Cambridges, as the duke will head across the pond to New York City on behalf of his environmental initiative, Earthshot, for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21.

Around the same time, the Duchess of Cambridge will partner with Roger Federer for a charity event, which includes a day of tennis for children in East London. The children, ages 8-15, will get a chance to play with the tennis icon, who is a close friend of the royals.