Kate Middleton And Prince William Had The Most Festive St. Patrick's Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Sunday at the Irish Guards parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England.
The Duchess of Cambridge handed shamrocks to service members at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day Parade while wearing a gorgeous, emerald Alexander McQueen coat, as identified by People, complete with a matching fascinator.
She added a rare Cartier shamrock brooch (on loan), and gorgeous green tourmaline and amethyst earrings by Kiki McDonough, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
After the parade, the duke and duchess headed back to the barracks to meet with members of the Irish Guard.
The two even sipped from pint glasses of Guinness with those in the battalion.
Prior to the celebration on Sunday, Prince William kicked off the weekend by opening Brains Brewery in Wales and showed off his pint-pulling skills before taking in the Wales vs. Ireland Six Nations Match.
Elsewhere in the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the christening of Lena Tindall, who is the daughter of Prince Harry’s cousin, Zara Tindall, on Sunday.
The two are only about a month from the expected birth of their first child.
