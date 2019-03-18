Kate Middleton And Prince William Had The Most Festive St. Patrick's Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Sunday at the Irish Guards parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge handed shamrocks to service members at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day Parade while wearing a gorgeous, emerald Alexander McQueen coat, as identified by People, complete with a matching fascinator.

She added a rare Cartier shamrock brooch (on loan), and gorgeous green tourmaline and amethyst earrings by Kiki McDonough, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (Colonel of the Irish Guards) attend the 1st Battalion Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17 in Hounslow, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge presents Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, regimental mascot of the Irish Guards, with a sprig of shamrock during the St Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posing for a regiment photo.

After the parade, the duke and duchess headed back to the barracks to meet with members of the Irish Guard.

The two even sipped from pint glasses of Guinness with those in the battalion.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Wiliam, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets with Irish Guards after attending the St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, where they presented shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards on March 17, 2019 in Hounslow, England.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge chatting after the parade.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge also met with the Irish Guards.

Prior to the celebration on Sunday, Prince William kicked off the weekend by opening Brains Brewery in Wales and showed off his pint-pulling skills before taking in the Wales vs. Ireland Six Nations Match.

Richard Stonehouse via Getty Images Prince William pulls a pint while officially opening Brains Brewery, before attending the Wales vs Ireland Six Nations Match on March 16 in Cardiff, Wales.

Elsewhere in the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the christening of Lena Tindall, who is the daughter of Prince Harry’s cousin, Zara Tindall, on Sunday.

The two are only about a month from the expected birth of their first child.