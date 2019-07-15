Kate Middleton, Prince William Coordinate In Matching Outfits At Wimbledon

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a custom light blue dress with capped sleeves by Emilia Wickstead. She paired the bespoke look with a floral clutch and neutral block heels.

The Duke of Cambridge made sure to coordinate with Kate’s look, wearing a matching blue shirt, gray jacket, navy slacks and brown shoes.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at Wimbledon.

The two met with ballboys and ballgirls prior to the match.

During the championship, the duke and duchess made a number of funny faces while watching their friend Federer, who ended up losing to Djokovic.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The two watching from the royal box on centre court during the men's final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Another good point!

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the match.

Kate, who is a patron of Wimbledon, presented the trophy to Djokovic after the match.

The Duchess of Cambridge also attended Wimbledon on Saturday for the women’s finals, alongside her sister, Pippa Middleton, and the Duchess of Sussex. It’s the second year in a row Kate and Meghan Markle have attended the finals together.

The three sat in the Royal Box at Center Court and watched Serena Williams lose to Simona Halep.

Laurence Griffiths - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

Williams, who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company, spoke about her friendship with the duchess in a press conference after the finals.

“Just having her in general as a friend is great,” the tennis great said. “She’s such a great friend and a great person as well, and always positive no matter what.”

She added, "It's so good to have people like that ... and she's such a fan of the sport. And she too is happy for Simona. She saw that she played unbelievable, and that's just the kind of person that she is."