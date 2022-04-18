Kate Middleton Color Coordinates Her Easter Outfit With Princess Charlotte

LONDON (AP) — Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Sussex and Princess Charlotte sported coordinating outfits as they attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on April 17. Antony Jones via Getty Images

The royals say goodbye to the Dean of Windsor as they leave the Easter Matins Service. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Also in attendance were the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.

She cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February.

She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.

Queen Elizabeth was escorted by the disgraced Prince Andrew at the service of thanksgiving for the late Prince Philip on March 29. RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images

On Thursday she had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan — the first time the couple has visited the U.K. together since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.