Kate Middleton switched things up for Princess Charlotte’s first day of school.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off a gorgeous new blowout and a recycled dress on Thursday, as she walked alongside Prince George and Prince William to drop Charlotte off at Thomas’s Battersea in London for the first time.

For the outing, Kate wore a belted red-white-and-blue floral Michael Kors dress ― aptly called the “Carnation Shirtdress” ― with navy heels and small hoop earrings. The dress is no longer available online.

The duchess previously wore the dress for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding rehearsal at Windsor Castle last year.

William opted for a navy jacket, a light blue shirt and brown slacks. Both parents coordinated with their kids’ cute navy-and-red school uniforms.

“First day! She’s very excited,” William told the lower school’s head teacher, Helen Haslem, according to the Evening Standard. Charlotte waved on her way into school and hid behind her mom’s legs at one point.

The 4-year-old princess will join the ranks of other famous alumni who’ve attended the private preparatory school, including Cara Delevingne and singer Florence Welch.

While at school, Charlotte, whose full name is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, will go by the name Charlotte Cambridge.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The little one was holding on tight to her mom.

AARON CHOWN via Getty Images Princess Charlotte waving as she heads to school.

AARON CHOWN via Getty Images Charlotte is greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, on her arrival for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5.

Earlier this year, George’s curriculum at the prestigious school ended up making headlines after “Good Morning America” co-anchor Lara Spencer mocked the young prince for taking ballet, which he has for some time.

“In addition to the usual first- or second-grade things, like math, science and history, the future King of England will be putting down the Play-Doh to take on religious studies, computer programming, poetry and ballet, among other things,” Spencer said during an Aug. 22 segment. Her co-hosts laughed, along with the crowd, when Spencer emphasized the word “ballet.”

“Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet,” she went on. “I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts.” Spencer later apologized on Instagram and on the air after furious backlash. “I screwed up. I did,” she said in her on-camera apology. “The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid and I am deeply sorry.” This article has been republished with further information about Spencer and Prince George.