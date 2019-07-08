Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in a small, private service in Windsor on Saturday.

Kate Middleton attended with Prince William, and she wore a Stella McCartney dress with a red headband and matching red pumps. The color combination looked like something Queen Elizabeth II — who couldn’t make the event due to a scheduling conflict — would certainly wear.

She also found a special way to honor William and Harry’s late mother: The Duchess of Cambridge chose a pair of Collingwood Pearl Earrings earrings that Princess Diana wore to Harry’s christening.

PA Images via Getty Images Diana with a three-month old Prince Harry on his christening day.

Getty Images

Most of the royal family was able to make the occasion, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall; Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland; and two of Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

For the christening, Meghan chose a gorgeous white dress by Dior and the same white gold and diamond Galanterie de Cartier earrings she wore on her wedding day. Harry and William both looked handsome in a light gray and navy suit, respectively.

CHRIS ALLERTON via Getty Images

Meghan and Harry chose to keep the christening private, which was a controversial subject for many in Britain. Some argued that the royals should live more of their life in public because some of their expenses are funded by taxpayer money.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also very private about Archie’s birth. Meghan gave birth in London and stepped out two days later to show off the baby publicly. She and Harry announced later that day that they were naming their son Archie.

Kate and William did things a bit differently with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. They introduced their newborns to the world just hours after Kate gave birth.

The main difference between the two situations is that William and George are both set to be king one day. Harry and Meghan decided not to give Archie a title, and he is seventh in line to the throne.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).