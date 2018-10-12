Kate Middleton Wore A Bright Pink Look To Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Just days after her official return from maternity leave, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. The royals gathered at the same chapel a few months ago for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Duchess Kate wore a dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Philip Treacy:

The duke and duchess were not immune to the windy conditions as they walked into the chapel:

The duchess, 36, didn’t have a formal role in the wedding, though her children were a part of the bridal party. Prince George was a page boy and Princess Charlotte served as a bridesmaid.

At the royal wedding on May 19, Kate wore a more understated look: a yellow silk coat by Alexander McQueen, with a matching hat by Philip Treacy and shoes from Jimmy Choo.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cambridge at the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.