Royals, they’re just like us! At least when it comes to certain TV habit.

Prince William revealed at a charity gala on Thursday that his wife, Kate Middleton, is a big fan of the British program “Strictly Come Dancing,” ﻿according to The Telegraph. (The show is basically the U.K. version of “Dancing with the Stars.”)

“Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it,” he said.

The Duke of Cambridge told some of the stars of the BBC program who were at the gala that he himself has “watched the show a couple of times.”

While Prince George prefers to watch “The Lion King” and “Fireman Sam” and Charlotte likes “The Clangers,” William is more of a “Killing Eve” fan.

But if there’s one show Kate and William likely aren’t watching, it’s “The Crown.”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Edward attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 9 in London.

Actress Olivia Colman, who took over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy for the third season of the Netflix show, recently revealed on “The Graham Norton Show” that William didn’t shy away from expressing his feelings about the series.

“He asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing,’” she said. “I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’”

Colman said that the prince’s answer “was a firm, ‘no,’” but added that he kept his cool.

“He was very charming and very lovely,” Coleman said.

Officials at Buckingham Palace made their opinions on “The Crown” very clear in a September article in The Guardian. Donal McCabe, the queen’s communication’s secretary, said that the show represents a “fictionalised interpretation of historical events.”

Toby Melville / Reuters Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cambridge attend a National Service of Remembrance in London on Nov. 10.

“The royal household has never agreed to vet or approve content, has not asked to know what topics will be included, and would never express a view as to the programme’s accuracy,” he added.

