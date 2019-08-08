​Kate Middleton's Nautical Look Will Make You Want To Set Sail ​

Kate Middleton is hitting the high seas!

The Duchess of Cambridge went nautical for the inaugural King’s Cup regatta held in Cowes, England, on Thursday.

The event, hosted by Kate and Prince William, is set to benefit the charities Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, the Royal Foundation, Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, London’s Air Ambulance Charity and Tusk.

For the regatta, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a perfectly themed look, but went for a different color palette than she usually wears with the autumnal tones of her peplum knit top. She added wide-legged navy sailor trousers (that appear to be the same L.K.Bennett ones she’s worn before) and white sneakers.

She also switched things up from her usual blowout, wearing her hair in beachy waves.

Antony Jones via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Royal Yacht Squadron during the inaugural King's Cup regatta on Aug. 8 in Cowes, England.

Antony Jones via Getty Images All smiles at the regatta!

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a similarly nautical outfit earlier this month when she announced the launch of the King’s Cup regatta, though she added a red clutch and navy heels for that appearance.

EMPICS Entertainment The Duchess of Cambridge wearing navy cropped L.K.Bennett trousers and a navy-and-white Breton top in London on May 7, 2019, to officially launch the King's Cup regatta.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also attended the charity race, alongside grandparents Carole and Mike Middleton.

George wore a striped shirt and a captain’s hat, while Charlotte donned a blue striped dress with a white collar and had fun sticking her tongue out at people and otherwise goofing around:

PA Wire/PA Images Princess Charlotte, flanked by her grandmother and mother, gestures through a window at the prize giving after the King's Cup regatta.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince George also had fun.

Aaron Chown / PA Images via Getty Images

