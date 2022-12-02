Kate Middleton Makes Bold Fashion Statement In $91 Rented Gown

Royals! They’re just like us. At least ― this one time.

Kate Middleton showed up to the 2022 Earthshot Awards on Friday in a rental dress from the rental platform HURR.

Attendees of awards were asked to focus on sustainability or wear something recycled or vintage for their red carpet looks, and the Princess of Wales was right on theme.

Kate’s gown was from the designer Solace London. You can rent the Sabina dress, too, as it retails from $91 to $238.

She paired the dress with a necklace from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Dec. 2. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

The ceremony was filmed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Dec. 2 in Boston. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales wrote an exclusive essay for HuffPost about why he was “thrilled to bring The Earthshot Prize to U.S.” ― and why he remains a “stubborn optimist” about the planet’s future.

“I believe in the power of human ingenuity, and I’m thrilled to bring The Earthshot Prize to the U.S.,” he wrote. “This week, in Boston, we want to demonstrate what we can all do to help put the world on a path toward a stable climate where communities, nature and oceans thrive in harmony.”

The prince added, “In this critical decade, I invite you all to be optimistic, to support the game-changers, and to believe in the power of human ingenuity.”

See more photos of the royals’ visit to Boston below: