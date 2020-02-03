Kate Middleton Rewore One Of Her Best Looks For The BAFTAs

Kate Middleton and Prince William had an exciting night out on Sunday at the BAFTAs.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2020 British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Adam Driver, Zoe Kravitz and more.

The night’s event came with a dress code ― sustainability ― as guests were encouraged to rewear older items of clothing, purchase something secondhand or rent an outfit for the night.

The duchess, known for her penchant for recycling clothing, abided by the night’s theme and rewore a dress from one of her go-to designers, Alexander McQueen. Kate previously wore the glamorous, white-and-gold gown for a 2012 dinner in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The duchess wore her hair back in a braided updo and accessorized with jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels and a sparkly clutch, while William wore a black tux and a bow tie.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The duke and duchess making their grand entrance.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London.

During the award show, the duke made a speech while presenting the Fellowship award ― the “highest honor the Academy can bestow” to film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

“I am particularly proud to stand here tonight having served as BAFTA’s president for the last 10 years,” he said. “However, I must admit I don’t know whether I should be proud, or slightly alarmed, about the number of winners over the last decade who have portrayed members of my own family.”

The duke also issued a call for more diversity amid the nearly all-white nominees and said that the BAFTAs have “launched a full and thorough review of the entire awards process to ... ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.”

“In 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process,” William said. “That simply cannot be right in this day and age.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images BAFTA winner Renee Zellweger and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak at the awards.

WPA Pool via Getty Images William speaks with BAFTA winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Host Graham Norton and BAFTA winner Joaquin Phoenix also addressed the award show’s need for more representation, and Phoenix acknowledged that he was part of the problem.

“I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here,” the actor said, adding that his words weren’t meant as “self-righteous” criticism. “I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem,” he added, as “I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).