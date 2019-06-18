Kate Middleton Shines In A Bold And Blue Look For The Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton showed off her best and bluest look at the Royal Ascot on Tuesday, which she attended alongside Prince William, Queen Elizabeth and many other members of the royal family.

The five-day event, which is one of the most fashionable celebrations of the year, has strict style guidelines for the hundreds of thousands that make the pilgrimage to Ascot, England, each year.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous blue dress by Elie Saab with sheer sleeves and a delicate tulle skirt. She accessorized with matching blue heels and a hat by one of her go-to’s, Philip Treacy.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show.

The prince looked dapper in a top hat and complemented the duchess with similar shades of blue.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18 in Ascot, England.

Blue appeared to be the most popular color for Day 1, as Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Queen Elizabeth all choose blue as well.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Princess Beatrice of York arriving during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Queen Elizabeth II, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right behind her.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Princess Eugenie paired her teal blue dress with a bright yellow hat and a neutral clutch.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Zara Phillips in a blue hat and blue and pink floral design.

We’ll wait and see if everyone color-coordinates tomorrow!

