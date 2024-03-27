Sarah Ferguson shared a public statement sending her “thoughts and prayers” to Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales disclosed her cancer diagnosis on Friday.
“I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome,” the Duchess of York, also known as “Fergie,” wrote on her Instagram account on Monday.
“As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness,” Ferguson wrote.
She added that she hopes Kate “will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”
Ferguson was formerly married to Prince Andrew, who is Kate’s uncle by marriage. Ferguson and Andrew divorced in 1996.
The Princess of Wales shared on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer, following a major abdominal surgery in January. At the time of the surgery, it was believed that her condition was noncancerous.
The royal did not offer details about the form of cancer. She began preventative chemotherapy in late February.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson has said Kate “will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team,” and that she “is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”
The health news comes at a tough time for the royal family, as King Charles was also recently diagnosed with cancer. Buckingham Palace has not specified the kind of cancer the monarch has, or its severity.
Fergie was also recently diagnosed with breast cancer, which she went public with in 2023. She was later diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer, which a spokesperson said was discovered during her breast cancer treatments.