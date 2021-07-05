Kate Middleton Self-Isolates After Contact With Person Who Tested Positive For COVD-19

Kate Middleton is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with the unidentified person in the last week, Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement released Monday, per the Press Association news agency.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home,” the palace said.

Anyone who comes in contact with a coronavirus-positive individual must “self-isolate for 10 full days following your contact with that person,” per United Kingdom law.

Kate attended the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday and England’s national soccer team’s European Championship match against Germany at London’s Wembley Stadium with her husband, Prince William, and their son, Prince George, on June 29. William is not required to self-isolate.

Kate will now miss this weekend’s Wimbledon finals and a celebration marking the 73rd anniversary of Britain’s National Health Service.

She received her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in May, saying she was “hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout.”

William contracted COVID-19 last year but kept the news secret to avoid worrying anyone, he said. William’s father, Prince Charles, was also infected around the same time.

There has been a rapid uptick in daily COVID-19 cases in the U.K., particularly of the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce Monday that lockdown rules will be lifted ― and that mask-wearing will no longer be mandatory ― in England in just two weeks.